Here’s how the players rated from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the Daggers:
1. Pete Jameson: 6
Was unable to keep a fourth home clean sheet in a row, although could do nothing about Dion Pereira's goal after the Antiguan international was allowed to stride through a gaping hole in the Pools defence. Made one important reflex save late on to deny Tom Eastman but had an otherwise uneventful afternoon. Made sure to look out for the young lads after their introduction and was full of praise and support for defender Campbell Darcy. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. David Ferguson: 7
Got forward well all afternoon, almost picking out the head of Mani Dieseruvwe with a threatening cross towards the end of the first half before linking up impressively with Callum Cooke after the restart and adding some much-needed impetus and energy to the home side's display. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Tom Parkes: 6
Was caught flat-footed and out of position for Dagenham's goal but Pools would have ended up empty-handed had it not been for his goal line clearance to keep substitute Harvey Kedwell's header out in the 93rd minute. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Luke Waterfall: 6
Much like his centre-back partner, he didn't cover himself in glory for Dion Pereira's opener after he got dragged out of position and was unable to recover. While the rest of his display was not without one or two mis-steps, he made a vital intervention to stop Ryan Hill going through on goal and won his fair share of headers and tackles. Photo: Mark Fletcher
