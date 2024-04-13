1 . Pete Jameson: 6

Was unable to keep a fourth home clean sheet in a row, although could do nothing about Dion Pereira's goal after the Antiguan international was allowed to stride through a gaping hole in the Pools defence. Made one important reflex save late on to deny Tom Eastman but had an otherwise uneventful afternoon. Made sure to look out for the young lads after their introduction and was full of praise and support for defender Campbell Darcy. Photo: Mark Fletcher