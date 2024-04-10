3 . Tom Parkes: 5

Has been so good since signing in January that it's an unpleasant surprise when he has a bad game, but the midweek trip to Berkshire was one such occasion. Uncharacteristically gave the ball away too regularly and almost gifted the home side a goal with a misplaced pass across the face in the first half. Improved after the break and made a couple of telling defensive contributions, particularly when he denied Tristan Abrahams following a weaving run into the box. Almost added an assist to his goal on Saturday with a deft ball that slid in Grey but was well below his best for the most part. Photo: FRANK REID 2024