The visitors had to survive a number of scares, including when Barratt hit the post four minutes before the break, but were handed a lifeline when Callum Cooke volleyed in a leveller in the 51st minute after some excellent work by Louis Stephenson down the flank.
However, Kevin Phillips’ side were unable to make the most of getting back on terms and were behind again with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining when Sam Beckwith’s shot deflected past Pete Jameson.
And the hosts made sure of the result four minutes from time when substitute Shawn McCoulsky tapped in at the back post after Jayden Mitchell-Lawson dragged an effort across the face of goal.
Here’s how the Pools players rated from an underwhelming evening in Berkshire:
1. Pete Jameson: 7
Not for the first time in recent weeks, the goalkeeper was probably his side's best performer. Made a number of smart stops, including when he kept out Remy Clerima's early header and saved from substitute Shawn McCoulsky after he went through on goal, while he also thwarted the influential Sam Barratt on a number of occasions. For the most part, dealt well with Maidenhead's bombardment of his box, although he palmed one low cross back into danger in the first half and spilt another at his near post not long after the break. In all, another strong showing from the Harrogate loanee. Photo: Frank Reid
2. David Ferguson: 5
Not his best night. The full-back was given a torrid time by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and the pair almost came to blows towards the end of the game. The 29-year-old struggled to pick Mitchell-Lawson up as he drifted across the front line and out to the right, and gave him too much space to allow him to create the third goal by dragging an effort back across the face. Other than a couple of underwhelming set-pieces, his attacking input was largely limited by his understandable preoccupation with defending. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Tom Parkes: 5
Has been so good since signing in January that it's an unpleasant surprise when he has a bad game, but the midweek trip to Berkshire was one such occasion. Uncharacteristically gave the ball away too regularly and almost gifted the home side a goal with a misplaced pass across the face in the first half. Improved after the break and made a couple of telling defensive contributions, particularly when he denied Tristan Abrahams following a weaving run into the box. Almost added an assist to his goal on Saturday with a deft ball that slid in Grey but was well below his best for the most part. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
4. Luke Waterfall: 6
Neither he nor Parkes seem to relish when a side sets up with a fluid front line and the pair struggled to pick up Maidenhead's attackers, who rotated well. The two centre-halves are best when there's a clear target man to pick up and the absence of one in midweek seemed to befuddle them both. Waterfall's most impressive contribution were his dealings with Louis Stephenson, who he never stopped instructing and encouraging as the teenager endured a difficult first half. His communication was rewarded after Stephenson made the equaliser, and Waterfall went straight to the 18-year-old to congratulate him on his role in the goal. Photo: Frank Reid