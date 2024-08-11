1 . Joel Dixon: 6

Was a bit of a surprise to see him given the nod in goal ahead of Sunderland-born stopper Adam Smith, who signed for Pools last week. Following a difficult first season at Victoria Park, Dixon came through the opening game of the new campaign relatively unscatched, keeping just his second Pools clean sheet on his 27th appearance. Had a quiet first half other than a handful of tussles with new Yeovil frontman Aaron Jarvis, who clattered into him on the edge of the box on one occasion. Collected a couple of loose balls in the second half and did well to hold substitute Sam Pearson's stinging effort five minutes from time. Survived one nervous moment right at the death when he spilled a cross into the path of Harvey Greenslade, but was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the 20-year-old blasted his effort over the bar; Dixon might have felt defender Manny Onriase was rather in his way as he fumbled the cross. Kicked well and credit to him for coming through a challenging summer with something to show for it. Photo: Frank Reid