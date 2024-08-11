Player ratings from Hartlepool United's hard-fought win over National League new boys Yeovil Town
By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Aug 2024, 11:20 GMT
Debutant Jack Hunter's superb strike helped Hartlepool United secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over newly-promoted Yeovil, one of manager Darren Sarll's former sides. How did the players fare as Pools got their new National League campaign off to a winning start?
1. Joel Dixon: 6
Was a bit of a surprise to see him given the nod in goal ahead of Sunderland-born stopper Adam Smith, who signed for Pools last week. Following a difficult first season at Victoria Park, Dixon came through the opening game of the new campaign relatively unscatched, keeping just his second Pools clean sheet on his 27th appearance. Had a quiet first half other than a handful of tussles with new Yeovil frontman Aaron Jarvis, who clattered into him on the edge of the box on one occasion. Collected a couple of loose balls in the second half and did well to hold substitute Sam Pearson's stinging effort five minutes from time. Survived one nervous moment right at the death when he spilled a cross into the path of Harvey Greenslade, but was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the 20-year-old blasted his effort over the bar; Dixon might have felt defender Manny Onriase was rather in his way as he fumbled the cross. Kicked well and credit to him for coming through a challenging summer with something to show for it. Photo: Frank Reid
Produced a strong showing on his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which has kept him out of competitive action for more than a year. Made one mistake, which went unpunished, late on as he tired, but was otherwise typically impressive. Provided a handful of telling defensive contributions, especially when cutting out a threatening ball over the top with consummate calmness. Looks healthy, powerful and in good shape. Photo: Frank Reid
Sarll hailed the new skipper's display as one of his best in a Pools shirt. Organised, battled and dominated Yeovil's front line. As ever, won most of his aerial duels and put his body on the line on a number of occasions. Was forced off with 20 minutes remaining with what appeared to be some tightness in his hamstring but Poolies will be desperately hoping he recovers in time to face Southend. Photo: Frank Reid
Took him a bit of time to get to grips with Yeovil's combative frontman Aaron Jarvis, who threatened to steal in behind him on a couple of occasions in the first half. Was booked for a bad challenge after a quarter-of-an-hour, clattering his opponent as the hosts counter-attacked. Grew in stature as the game progressed and, like Waterfall, won most of his battles and allowed Yeovil very little in the way of time, space or opportunities. Was struggling a bit at the end but battled through and was rewarded with a well-deserved clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid
