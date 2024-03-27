Pools endured an extremely difficult evening at the Gateshead International Stadium and so it will be little surprise that there are no high scores in the ratings – take a look below:
1. Pete Jameson: 6
It's hard to be too generous about a goalkeeper who has shipped seven, but there wasn't much the 30-year-old could have done about any of the goals, he pulled off some good saves and was provided with precious little help by his struggling defence. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
2. David Ferguson: 5
Not a good night for Ferguson, who doesn't tend to look as comfortable whenever he's moved into a more advanced wing-back role. He struggled to adapt to the change in shape and was often overwhelmed by the home side's marauding runners, although he was brave enough to face up to the travelling support at full time. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Tom Parkes: 5
His worst game in a Pools shirt by some distance. Gave away the second goal by clearing the ball straight to the feet of Kieron Evans and couldn't get to grips with teenager Dajaune Brown, who ran rings round the entire back line. Photo: FRANK REID 2024
4. Luke Waterfall: 5
Just like his fellow defenders, Waterfall was given a torrid time by two-goal teenager Dajaune Brown and was unable to restore order to a defensive line that dropped deeper and deeper as the game progressed. He did at least avoid any glaring errors, which is more than can be said for some. Photo: Frank Reid