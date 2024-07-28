What do you make of the ratings?
1. Joel Dixon - 7
Looked nervous early on and made a bit of a hash of dealing with Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette's whipped free-kick, turning the ball behind when it was going well wide. Flapped at one cross and took two attempts to deal with another but, to his credit, showed courage and a willingness to try and command his area. Made a superb double save in the second half, thwarting the highly-rated Tommy Watson, who boasts two caps for England under-18s, with his legs before getting across to block the rebound. His kicking was much-improved, which will be important if he's to thrive under Sarll. Wasn't totally convincing, but a good afternoon nonetheless.Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds - 7
Got through an hour and looked fit and physically strong, with no suggestion his knee is causing him trouble. Kept Sunderland quiet down the left and got forward well on a couple of occasions.Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Luke Waterfall - 7
Skippering the side for the first time, the experienced defender was rarely troubled during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch. As always, he won his fair share of duels and dominated Sunderland's towering frontman Luis Semedo. Never stops talking and is a natural leader who has twice captained sides to promotion from the National League, meaning it's little surprise Sarll has trusted him with the armband.Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Tom Parkes - 8
Had a good game defensively, playing the first hour, and scored a spectacular goal to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes. Stole the ball in Sunderland's half, making the most of Sarll's demand that Pools defend high up the pitch, before curling an effort beyond Adam Richardson and into the top corner from distance.Photo: Mark Fletcher
