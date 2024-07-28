1 . Joel Dixon - 7

Looked nervous early on and made a bit of a hash of dealing with Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette's whipped free-kick, turning the ball behind when it was going well wide. Flapped at one cross and took two attempts to deal with another but, to his credit, showed courage and a willingness to try and command his area. Made a superb double save in the second half, thwarting the highly-rated Tommy Watson, who boasts two caps for England under-18s, with his legs before getting across to block the rebound. His kicking was much-improved, which will be important if he's to thrive under Sarll. Wasn't totally convincing, but a good afternoon nonetheless.Photo: Frank Reid