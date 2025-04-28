Poolie Podcast discusses latest Hartlepool United takeover developments and Rochdale defeat
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.
Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on a turbulent week at Pools, Saturday's humbling defeat at Rochdale, the latest dramatic takeover developments, the future of manager Anthony Mancini and the remarkable efforts of the fans who made the trip to Greater Manchester in fancy dress.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.