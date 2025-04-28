Poolie Podcast discusses latest Hartlepool United takeover developments and Rochdale defeat

By Robbie Stelling
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 15:31 BST
The latest episode of the Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is here.

Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on a turbulent week at Pools, Saturday's humbling defeat at Rochdale, the latest dramatic takeover developments, the future of manager Anthony Mancini and the remarkable efforts of the fans who made the trip to Greater Manchester in fancy dress.

You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify here.

