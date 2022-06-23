Poolie Podcast: Hartlepool United transfer plans analysed as fixtures are released

Hartley replaces Graeme Lee, who was sacked before the final game of the season, and will kick-off his tenure with a trip to Walsall on Saturday, July 30.
Hartley enjoyed a hugely successful time in over a decade of management in Scotland and arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium for his first job in English football this summer.
But before then, Hartley has plenty of work to do with his new squad including a warm weather training camp in Portugal.
Here our Hartlepool Mail writers Joe Ramage and Richard Mennear discuss an eventful off-season at the Suit Direct Stadium and what to expect over the coming weeks ahead of the new campaign including new signings, Luke Molynuex’s exit and the return of former players next season.