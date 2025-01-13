Poolie Podcast: Hartlepool United transfer update plus inside track on new goalkeeper contract

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 13:54 BST
The Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is back.

Join the Mail's Pools writer Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on a positive couple of months for Lennie Lawrence's side and look at where the club might strengthen in January.

You can watch the whole episode here, or listen on Spotify here.

