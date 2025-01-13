Poolie Podcast: Hartlepool United transfer update plus inside track on new goalkeeper contract
The Hartlepool Mail's Poolie Podcast is back.
Join the Mail's Pools writer Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on a positive couple of months for Lennie Lawrence's side and look at where the club might strengthen in January.
