Poolie Podcast: Our Hartlepool United team return with latest on festive fixtures and January transfer window
Join Richard Mennear and Hartlepool United writer Joe Ramage as our Poolie Podcast returns ahead of what is hopefully a busy festive period for Graeme Lee’s side following the postponement of their League Two clash with Colchester United.
We discuss how Lee and assistant manager Michael Nelson have settled into life back at the Suit Direct Stadium following their appointment to replace former manager Dave Challinor earlier this month.
Pools have won three of their four games in all competitions since Lee’s arrival and will be looking to continue that form when they head to Mansfield on Boxing Day.
There is also a look towards the January transfer window and what areas Lee may look to strengthen his side next month.
And we look at Pools’ upcoming cup fixtures with Lee’s side facing two intriguing ties in the New Year as they welcome Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy before an FA Cup third round tie with Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium.
To listen, simply click the links below or search for ‘Poolie Podcast’ from wherever you get your podcasts from.