Poolie Podcast: Our Hartlepool United team return with the latest transfer news and analysis

Pools host North East neighbours Sunderland on Monday in their final warm-up fixture before making the trip to Walsall to begin the new season.

And with a wave of new signings at the Suit Direct Stadium there’s plenty to consider.

Here, our Hartlepool United writer Joe Ramage and Rich Mennear look back over Pools’ pre-season campaign including the defeat to Blackburn Rovers and talk about the signs of encouragement under new manager Hartley so far.

New Hartlepool United Poolie Podcast.

There is also a look at Pools’ transfer business this summer, and what might still be to come, and some of the injury concerns facing Hartley ahead of the trip to Walsall.

We also discuss some of the latest ground developments at the Suit Direct Stadium as fans get set to make their return to the stands.

Listen to the Poolie Podcast: