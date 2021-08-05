Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – a look ahead to Hartlepool United's League Two season
Our Hartlepool United podcast ‘Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic’ returns with episode 13 and we have plenty to discuss ahead of the new League Two season.
Our Hartlepool United podcast aims to bring you further insight, analysis and interviews from Victoria Park.
Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic will feature our HUFC writer Dominic Scurr every week alongside fans discussing the big talking points from Clarence Road as Pools get used to life back in League Two.
The podcast, links below, will be out each week as part of our extensive and unrivalled coverage of the club.
This week sees Dom joined by our football clubs editor Richard Mennear to discuss the club’s pre-season, transfer news plus the ongoing preparations ahead of the 2021-22 League Two campaign.
If you fancy being on our new podcast in the coming weeks, please email [email protected] and we’ll look to get you on!
