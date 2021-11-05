Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – Dave Challinor's exit to Stockport County, manager search and FA Cup preview
Our Hartlepool United podcast ‘Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic’ returns with episode 19 as we discuss Dave Challinor’s abrupt departure from the club.
This week's Poolie Podcast sees Dom Scurr and Joe Ramage joined by our football clubs editor Richard Mennear to discuss Dave Challinor's exit from the club and the build up to Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie against Wycombe Wanderers.
