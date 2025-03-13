Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick refused to be drawn on whether or not Pools can negotiate new contracts following chairman Raj Singh's resignation.

Pools are facing an uncertain future after Singh announced his sudden decision to step down on Tuesday evening. The controversial owner, who saved Pools from the threat of administration in 2018 but has overseen a decline in recent seasons, cited alleged "personal abuse and misrepresentation of information" that he said made his position "untenable" in an explosive statement published on the club website. Although Singh has vowed to fund the club until the end of the season, the sense is that Pools will be on their own financially following the conclusion of another disappointing campaign.

For many fans, Singh's impending departure represents a long overdue opportunity for renewal. A lot of the good work undertaken by promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor has been undone by a series of ill-fated managerial appointments, a succession of underwhelming summers of recruitment and a perceived lack of investment. In a footballing sense, the club are more or less in the same position they were when Singh took over.

However, despite his divisive tenure, Singh looks set to leave Pools in a better financial position than when he stepped in to help save the club. Pools have established themselves on a firmer financial footing and, for all fans might bemoan an apparent lack of ambition or investment in the playing squad, supporters have rarely been troubled by the thought of financial ruin under Singh. Now, though, Pools will need to attract suitable investors to ensure the club can continue keeping its head above water.

Supporters keen on a change will be hoping a deal can be completed sooner rather than later. The more time Pools can have to plan for next season, the better their chances of success. As it stands, experienced goalkeeper Adam Smith, veteran defender Tom Parkes and new signings Jamie Miley and Sam Folarin are the only players contracted beyond this season. Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, the club's two prize assets, have both been offered new deals but are yet to sign, while it's not clear who else Pools are keen to keep.

However, given that Pools are no longer in a position to commit to contracts for next season until a buyer is found and the club changes hands, there is presumably little further scope to negotiate new deals. When asked about the issue at Durham University's Maiden Castle on Thursday morning, Limbrick kept his cards close to his chest and reiterated his stance that Pools are focusing on the football for the time being.

"At the moment we're focusing on what's going on out on the pitch," he said.

"We aren't thinking about next season so the question there is hard to answer because it's not something I'll be looking at personally. I'll be looking at getting enough wins between now and the end of the season to push us as high up the table as we can. We're not focusing on that at the moment, I know there's probably some uncertainty around that but it's not something we're thinking about now."