The Pools head coach felt his side were beaten by the better team after their impressive recent run came to an end following defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick conceded that his side were beaten by the better team after their unbeaten run came to an end following a 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham Athletic on Good Friday.

While there was no disgrace in the Pools performance, Limbrick's side were second best for large parts of the game against an Oldham team who had lost their last three ahead of kick-off.

Pools, meanwhile, were full of confidence following a much-needed run of six games without a win and there was a sense that an out of sorts Oldham might have been there for the taking.

Looking to do the double over the Latics for the first time since 2010, Pools were on the back foot for the majority of the first half but took the lead, admittedly against the run of play, after 39 minutes when Mani Dieseruvwe scored his 17th goal of the season, heading home at the back post after Joe Grey had diverted the ball into his path. Despite one or two nervous moments - Luke Charman, who impressed as a makeshift right-wing-back in the absence of the suspended Louis Stephenson, cleared an effort off the line - Pools managed to contain the Latics in the opening exchanges.

Frustratingly for the visitors, their hard-won lead was forfeited a minute later when Pools were punished for switching off at a corner as Charlie Raglan rose highest to power home the influential Tom Conlon's delivery.

Pools were dealt a blow at the break when Tom Parkes, by some distance his side's best defender this season, was forced off following a tussle with former Pools frontman Mike Fondon. Even so, Limbrick's side came out swinging and went close through Gary Madine, Luke Charman and Jamie Miley at the start of the second half.

That was about as good as it got for Pools as Oldham tightened their grip on the game and refused to let go. There was a sense of inevitability about Mike Fondop's winning goal; the Cameroonian forward, who compared himself to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi before failing to score in 13 appearances during a fleeting spell at Pools, rose above Luke Waterfall to head home the winner in the 62nd minute. Although there were still shades of the figure of ridicule who spent four months at Pools, Fondop produced a battling performance and dominated the visitors back line in the second half, while wing-back Jake Caprice and midfielder Vimal Yoganathan both impressed for the Latics.

From there, Pools never really looked like getting back into the game despite the introductions of Adam Campbell, Sam Folarin and Nicky Featherstone and it's hard to avoid the sense that all eyes are on what happens off the pitch rather than on it in the coming weeks as the season peters out while the takeover saga rumbles on.

"Overall, I felt Oldham were better than us, they deserved the win," Limbrick said.

"There haven't been many times I've had to say that but I really thought that today, although we had good periods in the game and scored a good goal, they were better than us.

"It was a really improved performance from them - we haven't seen that from them in the last three weeks if I'm honest. They really played well, physically they were good and they won the battles - in midfield, in the wide areas, up top and in most parts of the pitch.

"I was disappointed with the way we played. There was no lack of effort or work rate from anyone, but if we look player for player and performance-wise, I thought they were better and we have to accept that."