Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick believes there is "so much more to come" from West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary.

The talented 20-year-old notched his fourth goal in five games as Pools beat relegated Ebbsfleet at the weekend, opening the scoring when he curled a sumptuous effort beyond the despairing Mark Cousins and into the far corner from the edge of the box. Despite not being at his blistering best, Cleary was still a persistent threat throughout the contest and had a hand in Sam Folarin's last gasp winner when his cross rebounded off two unsuspecting Ebbsfleet defenders and into his path.

They say to never fall in love with a loan player, but it's safe to say most Pools fans are head over heels for Cleary, who has scored five goals in 15 games since arriving in January. The youngster is the archetypal bums-off-seats type player, capable of creating something out of nothing and prompting an intake of breath from expectant supporters whenever he gets the ball. Having been asked to operate in an unfamiliar wing-back role, Cleary has gone about his defensive work diligently, establishing a productive partnership with the experienced David Ferguson, while causing havoc for National League full-backs.

The loan has come at a good time for both Pools and the young winger, who endured a frustrating spell at Walsall earlier in the campaign. Determined to do enough to secure a new contract at parent club West Brom, Cleary found himself on the fringes of Mat Sadler's side and made just three substitute appearances in League Two over almost six months. Since signing for Pools, he has reminded those watching on in the West Midlands of his considerable potential while adding some much needed pace and purpose to Anthony Limbrick's front line, establishing himself as a firm favourite at the Prestige Group Stadium.

The in-form West Brom loanee has scored four goals in his last five games, including a stunning strike from distance against Ebbsfleet on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

Inevitably for someone of his age and inexperience, Cleary still has a lot to learn and remains something of a diamond in the rough. Saturday's game, impressive though his performance was, was a reminder that Cleary is not the finished article and Limbrick has backed him to keep on improving.

"I didn't think he was anywhere near his best," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We've got high standards for him and he's got high standards for himself as well.

"He was put through on goal and he didn't look ready, he wasn't up for that moment. I think there's so much more to come from him, he's such an exciting player and we're working hard with him to back those games up and do even more.

The West Brom loanee provided a goal and an assist as Pools beat relegated Ebbsfleet at the weekend - but head coach Anthony Limbrick believes there is still more to come from the youngster. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

"His numbers are good, there's no doubt about that. I thought the goal was excellent, obviously, but I think for him and his standards, he can definitely do a lot better. I would say the same for a lot of the players, I must admit.

"Look, a goal and an assist, you can't ask for much more - well, I am asking for more because we've got the standards for him and he'd be the first one to admit that."