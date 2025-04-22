Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted with his side's decision-making after Pools beat rivals Gateshead 3-2 in a pulsating encounter on Easter Monday.

Pools had to do things the hard way after Tom Parkes, by some distance his side's best defender this season, and Luke Waterfall, who replaced the stricken Parkes at half time during Good Friday's defeat to Oldham, were both ruled out through injury. That meant Pools fielded a makeshift back three of teenager Louis Stephenson, who was straight back in the side after serving a one-game suspension following his red card against Dagenham and Redbridge, David Ferguson and Billy Sass-Davies.

Things got even more difficult for the hosts when Sass-Davies, the only out and out central-defender of the trio, was forced off midway through the first half following what looked like a blow to his ankle. Pools turned to Jack Hunter, a midfielder who hadn't played in almost a month after being struck down by illness, to hold the inexperienced back line together.

Yet Pools produced an impressive defensive performance against a Heed side who are the division's third highest scorers and knew that a win would have taken them another step closer to securing a play-off place. Although the hosts conceded two goals from set-pieces following errors from goalkeeper Adam Smith, Pools were rarely troubled from open play against a Gateshead team who are renowned as being one of the most competent sides with the ball at their feet in the National League. Indeed, the contrast to the defeat on Boxing Day was stark; whereas in December Pools were far more passive and allowed the Heed to play their own game, Monday's encounter was characterised by a renewed aggression and determination from Limbrick's side.

A makeshift back three comprising David Ferguson, Louis Stephenson and Jack Hunter, who replaced the stricken Billy Sass-Davies midway through the first half, impressed against a Gateshead side who had scored 11 goals in the last two meetings with Pools prior to Easter Monday's encounter. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools defended as a team, with Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey leading the line well both with and without the ball while the midfield trio of Nathan Sheron, the outstanding Jamie Miley and Nicky Featherstone, who was handed his first start since the beginning of March, didn't allow Gateshead a minute's breathing space in the engine room. With Pools working tirelessly, the cobbled together back three were able to keep Jovan Malcolm and the powerful Frank Nouble quiet. It was a remarkable effort, especially given the circumstances, although there will no doubt be some fans rueing a miserable run of eight games without a win earlier in the year after their side's strong end to the campaign; had Pools managed to pick up even a handful of results during that challenging spell, then Limbrick's side would have been well-placed to capitalise on the poor form of the teams above them and might have been able to gatecrash the play-offs.

Limbrick, who has navigated a challenging period with commendable candour and level-headedness, has injected more energy into Pools since replacing veteran Lennie Lawrence in February. The Australian is himself full of vigour and enthusiasm on the touchline and unleashed a surge of emotion at full time with some passionate celebrations in front of delighted home fans. While the defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham on Good Friday was a reminder that Pools still have plenty of work to do, Monday's win over rivals Gateshead was perhaps a sign of how far the side have come under Limbrick, who was full of praise for his players following a fourth win in six games.

"We did the work yesterday and we went through a lot today as well, we watched a lot of videos and we did a lot of shape work in training," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's all down to the players, when they cross the line they're the ones who are making the decisions. Someone said to me that that's what they're paid for, to make the decisions. They really did that today and I thought they were excellent. I just don't think you get that unless you've got the right characters. We had to be brave today; Gateshead can really open you up, they're a very good side. You could see that at times when they changed the tempo, they caused us a few problems.

"I thought that the way we started, getting so on the front foot, the fans really reacted to that. It was a good day and we really showed what we could do."