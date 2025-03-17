Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits he made the decision to substitute Joe Grey against Solihull Moors in order to manage his return from injury.

The 21-year-old was replaced by Luke Charman in the 80th minute on Saturday; however, given that the game had been paused for almost 20 minutes after the floodlights went out at the Prestige Group Stadium, in real terms the contest was much closer to the hour mark. The decision came as something of a surprise given that Grey was causing the Solihull defence all sorts of problems and looked like one of his side's likeliest routes to goal.

However, Limbrick explained that he made the decision to carefully manage Grey's minutes. The popular forward, who has scored six goals in 31 games this season, missed almost two months after undergoing surgery on an underlying groin problem in January. Since returning, Grey has been thrust straight back into the fold but Limbrick admitted that the diminutive attacker had been nursing a tight hamstring in the week. Given the bizarre stoppage at the weekend, there were concerns about how Grey's muscles might react when play resumed and so the Australian made the decision to give him a rest for the final 10 minutes plus the 14 minutes of added time.

"He's played a lot of football in the last few weeks so we wanted to manage his minutes," he said.

Fans were a little surprised to see Joe Grey's number flash up when Anthony Limbrick made his first substitution during Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors. Picture by Frank Reid.

"He had a bit of a tight hamstring this week in training but we wanted to make sure he was in a position to start the game.

"We felt that - and it was my decision - that with the stoppage in play, to warm him back up again, I thought that was a bit of a danger to him. Rightly or wrongly, that was the decision I made - he didn't want to come off, we didn't want to take him off, but he's too important to us now to risk him. I felt with the stoppage in play he was stiffening up a bit, so that was my call."