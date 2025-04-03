Limbrick insists Pools are not thinking beyond Saturday's visit of relegated Ebbsfleet, when his side will attempt to win for the third game in a row for the first time since the opening weeks of last season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists his side are focusing on Saturday's game against Ebbsfleet and are not setting targets between now and the end of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A run of four games unbeaten, including back-to-back wins over Boston and Halifax, has put to bed any lingering fears of relegation. However, Pools, who are eight points outside the play-off places with six games to go, would need a miracle to sneak into the top seven. In essence, Pools have little left to play for other than pride.

When Pools found themselves in a similar situation at this stage last season, former boss Kevin Phillips set his side a target of finishing the campaign on 60 points. Pools need to win three of their final six games to better that total, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Limbrick had half an eye on surpassing last term's effort. However, outwardly at least, the Australian insists his side are fully focused on Saturday's visit of relegated Ebbsfleet.

"For us, we're just trying to win on Saturday," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that might seem like a boring answer but it's all we're thinking about. We wanted to get that first win after two good performances in the two games we drew. Then we wanted to back that up with a win away from home against a play-off team, a good team in Halifax. It's an opportunity for us to win three in a row, something this team hasn't done all season and I don't think has done since the start of last season. Not that we're chasing those little things, we aren't happy with where we are in the table. We should be higher, we should be competing for the play-offs. We've got work to do with that, but we can only concentrate on what we're doing at the moment and that's winning on Saturday."