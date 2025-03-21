Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not believe uncertainty surrounding Raj Singh's resignation is likely to have a knock-on effect on his players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Limbrick has been at pains to stress that his side are focusing on the football and that, as far as he is concerned, it is "business as usual", it's hard to avoid the palpable sense that something has changed following Singh's sudden decision to step down last week. While Singh has vowed to continue funding club operations until the end of the season, Pools are facing a race against time to attract new investors and complete a takeover deal. Although an interim board, believed to comprise Lennie Lawrence, Joe Monks, Lee Rust, Andy Steel, John Pearson and Rose Stoker, released a positive update on Friday, confirming that talks with prospective buyers had already begun, there are still concerns among fans about the time left to secure the club's future.

For a number of the playing squad, the news might also have left them wondering about their own futures. Of the current group, only Jamie Miley, Sam Folarin, Adam Smith and Tom Parkes are known to have committed their futures to Pools beyond this season, although it is understood that there are others who are already tied down ahead of next term. For the rest, however, the next few months are likely to be a period of limbo; although it's difficult to know exactly what the situation is, Pools are presumably not in a position to negotiate any further new contracts until a takeover deal is completed. The unavoidable impact is that Pools run the risk of losing a number of players they might have hoped to keep. No matter what the club does between now and the end of the season, it seems like Pools will be playing catch-up at the beginning of the summer - and that's working on the assumption that a deal will indeed go through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be tempting to assume, therefore, that the uncertainty surrounding their futures might prove detrimental to some of the players. Pools are at increasing risk of getting dragged into a relegation battle and Saturday's game against a resurgent Boston, who have won all of their last five away matches to close the gap between themselves and Limbrick's side to nine points, feels like it has taken on an added significance after the Pilgrims beat play-off chasing Rochdale in midweek.

The Pools head coach is confident his players can cope with the current uncertainty following last week's sudden resignation of Raj Singh. Picture by Frank Reid.

Although off-field developments can't have done much to help Pools, it's also probably true that players won't be worrying about it too much when the time comes to step over the white line on Saturday. As Limbrick also points out, uncertainty, particularly at National League level, is part and parcel of being a professional footballer; it's a rare thing for clubs to dish out long contracts outside the Football League.

"A lot of players at this level tend to come into January knowing their contracts are up at the end of the season," he said.

"If you have a look at every single National League club, there will be a lot of players that are out of contract this summer. That's unfortunately part of it, that's how it tends to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the players have become a little bit used to it if I'm honest. Even if things were different off the pitch then there would still be players that are out of contract, there would still be players who are playing for their futures - we all are all the time. I think that's important to note."