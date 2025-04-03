Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick insists his side are focusing on the football despite speculation suggesting a takeover of the club is edging closer.

Reports surfaced in the week indicating a deal to purchase the club was progressing after a new group, The Club HUFC Ltd, was registered on Companies House. The organisation is believed to have links to Herd International and local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who has long retained an interest in the club. While it's impossible to know exactly what stage negotiations are at, there is a renewed sense of optimism among supporters, who are hopeful that, at long last, things are heading in the right direction. There is likely still work to be done, but perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel following an uncertain few weeks prompted by the sudden resignation of outspoken chairman Raj Singh.

On the pitch, Pools have made significant strides and are bidding to win for the third game in a row for the first time since the beginning of last season. Following a difficult start to life under new head coach Anthony Limbrick, Pools are now four games unbeaten ahead of this weekend's visit of already-relegated Ebbsfleet, who have only won twice all season. Having endured such a long, disappointing and, at times, dispiriting campaign, supporters are hoping that a bright future could be on the horizon.

For fans, the most immediate priority now is securing the future of their beloved club. With back-to-back wins over Boston and Halifax making certain of their National League status and with the play-offs, barring a miracle, out of reach, Pools have little left to play for other than pride. At the forefront of the minds of supporters is how the situation is developing off the pitch; Raj Singh vowed to stop funding the club at the end of the season, leaving Pools with a month remaining to complete a takeover deal. If and when that happens, fans will turn their attention to a host of other pressing issues, from the condition of the pitch to the state of the squad.

The Pools head coach insists he's focused on his side's pursuit of a third successive win despite speculation suggesting a takeover deal is edging closer. Picture by Frank Reid.

As far as Limbrick is concerned, there is not much more he can do than continue to focus on what happens on the pitch as Pools look to end the season on a high note. Of course, the Australian will be well aware that a run of wins should put him in a strong position in terms of convincing whoever it is that will be making the decisions next season that he is the right man to remain in charge. For now, Limbrick's focus remains firmly fixed on Saturday's visit of Ebbsfleet as Pools look to maintain their impressive unbeaten run.

"I understand the severity of it and the importance of it, especially for the fans," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It's their club - they'll be thinking about what's going to happen in the future and that's fine.

"We felt before we started winning a few games that the best thing we could have done was to focus on the football and get the wins. It has lifted the mood, it has helped I think. We knew that that was our job and we have to stay focused on our job. We want to win again, we want to win three games in a row - something that hasn't been done all season. Then we want to go again after that. That will help the fans, help the club and help, hopefully, others who are looking at it as well. That's what we're doing at the moment.

"We owe it to the fans - you could see it on the weekend, I thought it was amazing. The predicament we're in - there were 500 fans there and I thought there were so many more, the noise in the second half and the celebrations at the end were amazing. It shows what you can do here if you get the place going, I just thought they were unbelievable.

"We want to create a similar atmosphere to the home game against Boston. That's up to us to go and deliver and to get on the front foot early, to get the fans on our side. We've done that in a lot of home games, there's not many home games where we haven't started well. We need to do that again and I think that's how we can put the club in the best position at the moment."