The Pools head coach expects Saturday's trip to play-off chasing Rochdale to be among his side's toughest of another turbulent season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick is expecting Saturday's trip to play-off chasing Rochdale to be among his side's toughest tests of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale need just one more win to secure a National League play-off place following an impressive season under Jimmy McNulty. The Greater Manchester side thumped Pools 3-0 in the reverse back in September, one of the worst nights of Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure, and are unbeaten in their last three games.

Indeed, Pools fans might be able to take heart from Rochdale's recent trajectory. Dale dropped down to the National League in 2023 for the first time following a second relegation in three seasons and have been plagued by all sorts of off-field issues in recent years. However, following an unremarkable 11th placed finish last season, Rochdale look like a side on the up once again and are well-placed to secure their spot in the top seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools, by contrast, have little left to play for other than pride but have been in decent form themselves of late, winning four of their last six. Limbrick will be hoping his side can produce a similar performance to their strong showing against rivals Gateshead on Easter Monday, when Pools managed to stifle one of the league's most effective ball-playing outfits. Rochdale are similarly committed to possession-based play, although their powerful back three also allows them to pose a threat from set-pieces. Former Pools frontman Devante Rodney was on target in the reverse and has scored seven goals in his last seven games, Kairo Mitchell was also on scoresheet the last time the teams met and has reached double figures for the campaign, while 40-year-old Ian Henderson retains an integral role in the side, albeit generally from the bench.

Given what happened in the reverse fixture, when Pools were booed off following a humbling defeat, the players will surely be determined to put memories of September's drubbing behind them as they bid to continue their strong end to a turbulent campaign. Yet Limbrick is well aware of the size of the task awaiting his side, with the Australian anticipating one of the sternest tests of the season.

"I think they're a very good side, I've watched them closely over the last few days," he said.

"I watched the game back from when we played them at our place on the Tuesday night. They've changed a couple of little things tactically since then, but I think they're a really good side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can get the ball down and play but they can also mix it up, they can go long and get you up the pitch. They've got good physicality as well, I think the back three are very physical. Henderson scores goals still and even at his age is an exceptional player with good experience. I think this will be one of our tougher tests this season.

"We'll have to adapt accordingly but we want to go and attack the game, we want to go and win the game, we want to be on the front foot like we have done."