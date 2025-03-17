Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick does not feel his side are suffering from a mental block after Pools dropped more points from a winning position during Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors.

Pools have dropped 11 points from winning positions in Limbrick's first nine games in charge, including in all of their last three matches. There is a definite sense that Pools are lacking a little bit of killer instinct at the moment. While a howler from goalkeeper Adam Smith cost them after taking the lead against AFC Fylde, Pools were unable to capitalise on one-goal leads against both Eastleigh and Solihull. Limbrick's side have certainly not been at their best in the final third, but there's also a feeling that Pools tend to drop off a little and lose some of their intensity after taking the lead in games. Even so, Limbrick isn't convinced his side's failure to make the most of winning positions is a mentality issue.

"I don't feel that on the side," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I don't see that in the team. I think this team has got experienced players in it, they know how to win and they've won before. I don't necessarily feel that.

"We just have to do the job better. We have to go and get that second goal.

"We needed to defend the set-play better (against Solihull) and I don't think that's down to those things, I think it's just down to a technical issue and not delivering enough in that moment."