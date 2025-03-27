The Pools head coach has been impressed with the progress of young goalkeeper Josh Mazfari, who has kept 24 clean sheets on loan at Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic this season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has touted young goalkeeper Josh Mazfari as the club's potential first choice in-between the sticks in the future.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season at Northern League Division One leaders Redcar Athletic, keeping a remarkable 24 clean sheets.

Pools have had issues in the goalkeeping department ever since the departure of the much-maligned Ben Killip in 2023. Neither Pete Jameson nor Joel Dixon managed to nail down the number one spot last season, while Pools have used Dixon, Leicester loanee Brad Young and Adam Smith, the club's current first choice, at various stages this term.

Pools have tried to develop young goalkeepers in recent years, although the likes of Patrick Boyes and Ben Dudzinski left before breaking into the first team. However, hopes are high that Mazfari could be the man to buck that recent trend following an impressive campaign. On top of his exploits with Redcar, the youngster has received high praise for his performances training with Pools; Adam Smith, who is the club's goalkeeping coach as well as the first choice in-between the sticks, hailed him as having "unbelievable potential".

Limbrick seems to share Smith's optimism and has talked up Mazfari's chances of breaking into the first team in the future.

"If you're adding young players, whether they're outfielders or goalkeepers, you're always looking ahead to see if they have the potential to develop as first team players. Josh is definitely one of them," he said.

"He trains really well I must admit. He plays out well, he's quite tall, he's confident and he makes some good saves. He's done really well.

"I think he's needed the loan, it's been good for him. Young goalkeepers need to play, I look at a number of young goalkeepers I've had on loan in the past and they've needed those games and that experience. It is different playing men's football to youth football. He's had some really decent experience this season and we're pleased for him."