Pools return to League Two action after the drama of their Papa John’s Trophy semi-final in midweek with Graeme Lee admitting there are a number of sore bodies to contend with owing to the endeavours of his side against League One leaders Rotherham United.

Grey opened the scoring on Wednesday with a fine finish before assisting Luke Molyneux for Pools’ second of the evening in the second half.

It was another impressive showing from the teenager who was brought off in the closing stages with a calf issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Grey will be assessed ahead of Hartlepool United's League Two clash with Leyton Orient. Picture by Martin Swinney

“They were inside yesterday recovering and doing what they can, we’ll assess him and hopefully he’ll be out on the training field today and we’ll see how he goes through the session,” Lee told The Mail.

“There’s a few tight bodies from the other night. We all saw the efforts they put in so there’s a few niggles which we’ll have to assess again today.”

Pools will be boosted by the return of Joe White for tomorrow’s visit of the O’s with the Newcastle United loanee forced to miss Wednesday’s semi-final defeat to Rotherham through being cup-tied.

White has made eight appearances for Pools since arriving on-loan from the Magpies in January and could be in line to feature again this weekend depending on Grey’s fitness.

Bryn Morris has been out of action for Hartlepool United since picking up an injury in the draw with Sutton United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“There were lads who had missed through playing in the competition previously but we’ll get some more bodies back out there and fresh legs is always nice,” said Lee.

“But also, for the lads who played in the game, it's important for them to get back out on that pitch. They had such a great night it's about whether we can take that momentum [forward].”

Lee also provided an update on midfielder Bryn Morris with the Burton Albion loan man missing the last three league games for Pools after an impressive start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Morris was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sutton United after taking a knock to the ankle and has not been involved since.

“He’s progressing, probably slower than we would have all liked, but he’s not too far off now.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.