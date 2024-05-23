Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Darrell Clarke has been appointed as the new manager of League One side Barnsley.

Clarke, who has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year at Oakwell, made 136 appearances for Pools, winning promotion in 2003, and is a hugely popular figure in the North East.

The 47-year-old had been in charge at Cheltenham, taking over last September with the Robins winless and bottom of League One after failing to score in their first 10 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while he wasn't quite able to keep Cheltenham up, with the Gloucestershire side finishing 21st and two points from safety, the board were eager to keep him at Whaddon Road, offering him a new deal with improved terms.

Clarke was an integral part of the Pools side that won promotion in 2003 and remains a hugely popular figure in the North East.

However Barnsley, who just missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing to Bolton in the play-off semi-finals, got their man after agreeing a compensation package with the Robins.

Clarke's predecessor Neil Collins, who played 25 games for Pools during a loan spell in 2005, was, unusually, sacked with just one game of the regular season remaining despite the Tykes having been in the top six since October.

That left assistant manager Martin Devaney to oversee the South Yorkshire side's play-off campaign, with Barnsley unable to overcome a 3-1 defeat to Bolton in the first leg despite winning the reverse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devaney, who recently signed a new deal at Oakwell, will remain in his role and serve as Clarke's assistant.

Clarke, who is perennially linked with the Pools job, told Barnsley's club website that he is targeting promotion next term.

He said: "I didn't need to be sold on the club.

"It's got huge potential and I'm excited to get myself going and get the squad rebuilt and try to push on for a promotion challenge.