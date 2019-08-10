Positive signs but Middlesbrough unable to break the deadlock: Brentford Half-Time verdict
Middlesbrough have made a promising start against Brentford at the Riverside – yet Jonathan Woodgate’s side haven’t been able to make a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.
The Teessiders have seen two goals chalked off in the first half, the first controversially after Marvin Johnson took a quick corner and Ashley Fletcher bundled it home. No goal was given, though, as the goal was ruled out for handball.
Fletcher had the ball in the net again minutes later but the linesman’s flag had gone up long before the striker converted.
Even so, Boro have looked lively in the first half, not allowing the Bees to dominate possession like they did against Birmingham last weekend.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Fletcher and Marvin Johnson have closed the ball down quickly on the flanks while Paddy McNair has been excellent in midfield.
The Teessiders have also looked more solid at the back but have struggled to create chances when the visitors retreat.