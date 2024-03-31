1 . Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson

The 30-year-old has added some calmness and composure in-between the sticks since returning to the side against Southend. Despite shipping seven against Gateshead, Jameson has kept two clean sheets in the last four games and is enjoying arguably his best spell since he signed for Pools. Even so, he will need to continue to impress between now and the end of the season if he is to earn a new deal this summer. Photo: Frank Reid