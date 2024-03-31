Pools can finally afford to breathe a sigh of relief after Friday’s victory over Halifax ended a run of five games without a win, banished some of the demons from their seven-goal drubbing at Gateshead and moved them eight points clear of the National League relegation zone.
Kevin Phillips and his side are probably just about safe for another season – no team has ever been relegated from the fifth tier of English football with 52 or more points – and so supporters making the trip to Greater Manchester on Easter Monday will be hoping to see Pools play with freedom.
While the Pools boss will surely not be keen to make many changes to a winning team, he will have to be mindful of the fact that his side are set to play their fourth game in just nine days.
So, here’s a look at how Pools could line up.
1. Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson
The 30-year-old has added some calmness and composure in-between the sticks since returning to the side against Southend. Despite shipping seven against Gateshead, Jameson has kept two clean sheets in the last four games and is enjoying arguably his best spell since he signed for Pools. Even so, he will need to continue to impress between now and the end of the season if he is to earn a new deal this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Left-back: David Ferguson
Reminded supporters of what he can do during a solid showing against Halifax and will be looking to build on that and finish the season strongly. Providing he plays, it will be his 42nd appearance of the campaign, which is no mean feat. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
If there is one question that hangs over the former Bristol Rovers defender, it is his history with injuries. He has hardly missed a minute, other than when he was forced off with a bang to the head against Barnet, and so will be looking to allay any lingering concerns over his fitness record by starting his fourth game in nine days. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Excellent again on Good Friday and, together with Parkes, will be hoping to keep former Pools frontman Devante Rodney quiet. Seems to prefer playing against sides that are more direct, so taking on a Rochdale team that have a penchant for possession-based football should be a good test. Photo: Frank Reid