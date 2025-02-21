Something will have to give in Hampshire this weekend as two out of form sides go head-to-head. For Pools, a run of just one win in their last eight games has seen their slim hopes of a National League play-off place all but extinguished; to have any chance of sneaking into the top seven, Anthony Limbrick's side will need to win at least nine of their final 13 matches. Aldershot, meanwhile, finished eighth last season but lost top-scorer Lorent Tolaj as well as influential midfielder Josh Stokes over the summer and have found things tough going without them. The Shots, who are led by former Pools promotion-winner Tommy Widdrington, have only won one of their last 11 league games, a miserable run that's seen them slide into the bottom four. Even if a play-off place is starting to look like a forlorn hope, Pools will be keen to finish the season strongly and Limbrick will want to make sure he does enough to convince the board he's the right man to lead the team in the long term. Here's a look at how Pools could line up in Hampshire.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Didn't have his best game in midweek and was a little indecisive in the lead-up to Regan Linney's opening goal, albeit poor defending by Jack Hunter put him in a difficult position. Has been pretty much faultless other than that and has established himself as the club's first choice goalkeeper, no mean feat given he is also balancing coaching duties. Aldershot have scored more goals than any of the sides in the bottom seven, so will have his work cut out if he's to keep a second clean sheet in three games. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Has been an unused substitute in all of the last four games, leading to inevitable suggestions that head coach Anthony Limbrick doesn't fancy him. True, he made a glaring error in November's heavy defeat to York, the first game after Limbrick joined the coaching staff, but he has rarely let Pools down other than that. Has made 15 appearances this term, although just one of those has come in the last three months. Not the quickest, but probably more athletic than either Luke Waterfall or Tom Parkes, while he tries to do the right thing in possession and dominates in the air. Jack Hunter, a natural midfielder, has been preferred to him of late but made a costly error in midweek and could be set to miss out. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
The skipper has played a lot of football of late, starting 15 of the last 16 games, but has looked very comfortable in the heart of a central-defensive three. Admitted on Thursday that he has yet to discuss a new deal, but said he would be interested in extending his stay. Will turn 35 in July. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has missed the last two games with a knee injury but could be set to return in Hampshire. Has been his side's most reliable and consistent defender this term. David Ferguson has been an able deputy, and it would seem harsh were he to miss out. Anthony Limbrick could move Parkes into the central berth and give skipper Luke Waterfall a rest, or Ferguson could step into a more advanced wing-back role. Either way, it seems likely Limbrick will be keen to restore Parkes to the side. Photo: Frank Reid
