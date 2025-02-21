Something will have to give in Hampshire this weekend as two out of form sides go head-to-head. For Pools, a run of just one win in their last eight games has seen their slim hopes of a National League play-off place all but extinguished; to have any chance of sneaking into the top seven, Anthony Limbrick's side will need to win at least nine of their final 13 matches. Aldershot, meanwhile, finished eighth last season but lost top-scorer Lorent Tolaj as well as influential midfielder Josh Stokes over the summer and have found things tough going without them. The Shots, who are led by former Pools promotion-winner Tommy Widdrington, have only won one of their last 11 league games, a miserable run that's seen them slide into the bottom four. Even if a play-off place is starting to look like a forlorn hope, Pools will be keen to finish the season strongly and Limbrick will want to make sure he does enough to convince the board he's the right man to lead the team in the long term. Here's a look at how Pools could line up in Hampshire.