Hartlepool United begin their Christmas schedule with a trip to Wealdstone as we move into the second half of the National League season.

John Askey’s side make the long trip to Grosvenor Vale to take on Wealdstone before they close out 2023 with back-to-back fixtures against Oldham Athletic.

Pools were narrowly beaten last week against league leaders Chesterfield with boss Askey full of praise for his side’s endeavour and commitment, despite that 1-0 reverse. But with Hartlepool now having slipped into the bottom half of the table, with the gap to the bottom four now just four points, the need for an upturn in form is crucial.

Askey has hinted there may be some rotation needed over the course of the next week as Pools look to deal with a busy schedule but will that start here at Wealdstone?

Here, we predict our Hartlepool starting XI to face Wealdstone on Saturday:

1 . Joel Dixon Dixon was dropped ahead of the reverse fixture back in September but has since re-established himself as Pools' No.1. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Ciaran Brennan Brennan has started both games since joining on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Emmanuel Onariase Onariase is set to continue in the heart of the defence for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales