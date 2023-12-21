News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United face Wealdstone in the National League. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United face Wealdstone in the National League. Picture by FRANK REID
Predicted XI gallery: John Askey to keep faith in Hartlepool United XI who lost to Chesterfield

Hartlepool United begin their Christmas schedule with a trip to Wealdstone as we move into the second half of the National League season.
By Joe Ramage
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT

John Askey’s side make the long trip to Grosvenor Vale to take on Wealdstone before they close out 2023 with back-to-back fixtures against Oldham Athletic.

Pools were narrowly beaten last week against league leaders Chesterfield with boss Askey full of praise for his side’s endeavour and commitment, despite that 1-0 reverse. But with Hartlepool now having slipped into the bottom half of the table, with the gap to the bottom four now just four points, the need for an upturn in form is crucial.

Askey has hinted there may be some rotation needed over the course of the next week as Pools look to deal with a busy schedule but will that start here at Wealdstone?

Here, we predict our Hartlepool starting XI to face Wealdstone on Saturday:

Dixon was dropped ahead of the reverse fixture back in September but has since re-established himself as Pools' No.1.

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon was dropped ahead of the reverse fixture back in September but has since re-established himself as Pools' No.1.

Brennan has started both games since joining on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

2. Ciaran Brennan

Brennan has started both games since joining on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

Onariase is set to continue in the heart of the defence for Hartlepool.

3. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase is set to continue in the heart of the defence for Hartlepool.

Mattock is heading towards the end of his extended loan spell.

4. Joe Mattock

Mattock is heading towards the end of his extended loan spell.

