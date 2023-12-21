Predicted XI gallery: John Askey to keep faith in Hartlepool United XI who lost to Chesterfield
John Askey’s side make the long trip to Grosvenor Vale to take on Wealdstone before they close out 2023 with back-to-back fixtures against Oldham Athletic.
Pools were narrowly beaten last week against league leaders Chesterfield with boss Askey full of praise for his side’s endeavour and commitment, despite that 1-0 reverse. But with Hartlepool now having slipped into the bottom half of the table, with the gap to the bottom four now just four points, the need for an upturn in form is crucial.
Askey has hinted there may be some rotation needed over the course of the next week as Pools look to deal with a busy schedule but will that start here at Wealdstone?
Here, we predict our Hartlepool starting XI to face Wealdstone on Saturday: