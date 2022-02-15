Nicky Featherstone is available for selection as Hartlepool United host Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Graeme Lee’s side return to home soil after a 1-0 win over Crawley Town at the weekend looking for a third straight win.

Pools will be boosted by the return of Nicky Featherstone from suspension as Lee looks to manage his squad through a busy schedule.

Lee is under no illusions as to the challenge his team face tonight up against second placed Tranmere.

Killip is in line for his 100th appearance for Pools. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

And we predict Lee to make one change to his starting XI:

Sterry is expected to continue at fullback. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Byrne has led the side well as captain in the last week. Picture by FRANK REID

Odusina has become one of the first names on Graeme Lee's team sheet. Picture by FRANK REID

Ferguson is tipped to complete a back four for the third straight game. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Featherstone could make an immediate return to the midfield and be handed the captains armband. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Morris has enjoyed a good start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by JAMIE EVANS

Crawford has made the midfield spot his own in recent weeks (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

The youngster has added some good energy in the final third for Pools since Graeme Lee moved to three in attack. Picture by FRANK REID

Molyneux scored twice when Pools were last on home soil. Picture by FRANK REID