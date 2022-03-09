Hartlepool United host Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Pools welcome Rotherham United to a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Trophy looking to make it to a Wembley final for the first time in their history where they would face League Two rivals Sutton United.

Graeme Lee’s side have already beaten a number of League One teams en-route to this stage of the competition but will face their toughest test yet against the top seed remaining.

Lee’s side head into the game on the back of an impressive comeback victory over Harrogate Town in the league on Saturday with the Pools boss handed a number of dilemmas when selecting his team.

Killip is expected to start in goal for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools will be without a number of their January recruits who are cup tied while the likes of captain Nicky Featherstone could make his first start in the competition.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up.

Byrne is available for selection for Graeme Lee after his suspension kept him out of the last two league games. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Odusina has featured in every EFL Trophy game for Pools this season. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Ferguson is relishing the chance to make it to the final: “It’s nice to have over 7,000 coming, I think it’s the first time we’ve had 7,000 in a long time, so I cannot wait for it. I hope we all turn up on the night.” (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Featherstone admits he will be ready if called upon for his first start in this season's competition: “It doesn't matter what stage of the competition, I want to play games of football." (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Crawford is tipped to retain his spot in the starting XI. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Shelton impressed in the win over Harrogate Town at the weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

Grey scored the opening goal in the quarter-final victory over Charlton Athletic.Picture by FRANK REID

Molyneux celebrated his 100th appearance for Pools at the weekend and has his eyes focused of EFL Trophy success. Picture by FRANK REID