Graeme Lee’s side staged a dramatic turnaround in midweek as they came from behind to beat Colchester United thanks to goals from Omar Bogle and a first for the club for Isaac Fletcher.

The win moved Pools to within six points of the play-off places as they continue their gruelling fixture schedule in the Midlands at the Banks’s Stadium.

Lee continues to have a number of injury concerns heading into the contest with fullbacks Jamie Sterry and Reagan Ogle both missing the trip to Colchester in midweek.

Meanwhile Neill Byrne will miss out through suspension after collecting his 10th yellow card of the season.

Luke Molyneux and Zaine Francis-Angol both came off in midweek but Lee is hopeful three of those missing from Tuesday’s win will be back in contention.

And here we predict our starting XI with two changes from the Colchester win.

1. Ben Killip Killip will continue in goal for Pools at Walsall. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry could be one of three players Graeme Lee is hopeful of being in contention for the trip to Walsall after missing the last two games. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Gary Liddle Liddle could make his first start since the FA Cup defeat at Crystal Palace with Neill Byrne suspended. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina should continue in the heart of defence after a good run of form. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales