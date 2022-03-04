Pools are looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Walsall, their first in eight League Two fixtures, when they make the trip to Harrogate.

Graeme Lee has enjoyed a full week on the training ground with his players and is looking forward to seeing a reaction from the squad after the defeat at the Banks’s Stadium.

"It’s been nice. Tuesday morning the lads were really bright and they were really at it like what we’ve been like prior to the Walsall game,” said Lee.

"That’s probably from having that little break where they could just freshen their legs up and freshen their minds up and they’re ready to go again so I’m looking forward to the game from what I’ve seen on the training field.”

The Pools boss suggested there remains one or two injury concerns within the squad ahead of tomorrow’s trip.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up against Harrogate.

1. Mark Shelton Shelton could return to the side in midfield for the trip to Harrogate. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales