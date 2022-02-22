David Ferguson could return to the Hartlepool United line-up at Colchester United should he recover from illness. Picture by FRANK REID.

Pools travel to the Jobserve Community Stadium looking to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to eight games after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sutton United.

Tom Crawford was the hero as he grabbed his first goal of the season, and just a second in Pools colours, to earn Graeme Lee’s side a point against the U’s.

Pools were without defensive duo Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson who missed out through injury and illness respectively with Lee admitting he will need to assess both players before they head to Essex.

Killip is expected to continue in goal for Pools. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Joe Grey also missed the game with Sutton at the Suit Direct Stadium having failed to recover from a knock picked up against Tranmere Rovers.

And Lee has hinted midfielders Bryn Morris and Joe White will also be tasked with proving their fitness ahead of tomorrow night’s clash.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up against Colchester.

Ogle will continue at right back should Jamie Sterry not be declared fit following a training ground injury. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Byrne will feature in the Pools defence. Picture by FRANK REID.

Odusina has claimed back-to-back man of the match awards. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ferguson has been dealing with a non-COVID related illness. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Featherstone will captain Pools in Colchester. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Morris picked up a knock to the ankle in Saturday's draw with Sutton United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Crawford opened his Pools account for the season against Sutton United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Molyneux would feature on the right of a front three for Graeme Lee's side (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Carver made his home debut against Sutton United from an attacking left role (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)