Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pressure has increased on Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll as his side suffered their fourth successive defeat after losing 1-0 at Forest Green Rovers.

Despite a better overall performance than of late, a goal from Charlie McCann in the second-half gave Rovers all three points in Gloucestershire.

Pools have now slipped to 18th in the National League table – seven points from the play-offs and four from the relegation zone – after also going four games without scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarll made five changes from their defeat at home against Rochdale, bringing in keeper Brad Young, Greg Sloggett, Adam Campbell, Darren Robinson and David Ferguson.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll saw his side beaten for the fourth time in a row at Forest Green on Saturday.

Among the casualties following Tuesday’s 3-0 reverse were leading scorers Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

Pools forced the first chance of the game inside four minutes through David Ferguson after a well-struck chance came from a free-kick that forced Jed Ward into a good early save.

Gary Madine had a chance on 24 minutes, which threatened Ward’s goal once again, but a superb block from a Rovers defender pushed it wide for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers should’ve been ahead after 29 minutes when Jordan Moore-Taylor got on the end of a ball in the six-yard box which was squared to Tom Knowles, but he couldn’t quite connect with the ball.

Forest Green grew back into the game a bit more with another chance on 34 minutes after an effort from Knowles from outside of the box was saved by Young to his right.

The first-half overall was much better than Tuesday’s dismal offering against Rochdale for Sarll’s side, staying in the game well and offering some chances of their own.

Pools also had the first chance of the second-half as Luke Charman’s 49th minute curler was well caught by Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young was nearly caught out when Sloggett slipped going for a ball in the middle of the pitch which was latched on to by Adam May.

But his chipped effort from distance on the 59-minute mark drifted over the top of the visitors’ crossbar.

Madine was replaced by Dieseruvwe after 65 minutes, giving Sarll the opportunity to roll the dice on last season’s top goal scorer.

Rovers made four changes after 66 minutes, bringing on Ryan Inniss, Harry Cardwell, Emmanuel Osadebe and Marcel Lavinier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest Green opened the scoring 71 minutes in, much to the dismay of Pools fans after Lavinier played it to Osadebe for Charlie McCann to slot home his fourth goal of the season.

Rovers nearly doubled their lead with four minutes to go when Lavinier had a deflected effort put behind for yet another corner.

Sarll had one last attempt to change the course of the game bringing on Nicky Featherstone and Anthony Mancini, but the game was already too far away for them to make a difference.

Boos echoed from the away end at full-time after another game without a goal for the North-East side.

Sarll’s side host Steve Morison’s Sutton United next weekend at home.