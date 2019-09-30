Preston striker David Nugent comments on Riverside atmosphere ahead of Middlesbrough return
Former Middlesbrough striker David Nugent could line-up against his former side when Preston travel to the Riverside on Tuesday night.
The 34-year-old frontman, who helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2016, re-joined the Lillywhites in the summer but has missed the start of the season with a calf injury.
Yet Nugent, who has come off the bench in Preston’s last two games, could make his first league start of the season against the Teessiders.
“It is back up to Middlesbrough,” Nugent told Preston’s club website. “I had great memories there, winning promotion to the Premier League and I still have friends who are still playing for them.
“I got on well with all the staff and one of the former players is now the manager, so I am looking forward to seeing them.
“Most of the players I played with are still there. They have a good core of English players who are still playing week in, week out.”
Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate will be hoping for a response following Boro’s 4-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
And, while he expects a reaction from his former side, Nugent believes the Riverside can be a challenging place to play.
“I scored against Middlesbrough when I was at Derby and I will be looking to do the same again on Tuesday,” Nugent added. “If you are not playing well there, it can be hostile, but we will be expecting a reaction from their players.”