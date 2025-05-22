Questions need answering as latest club statement plunges Hartlepool United deep into crisis

Just when it seemed as though Hartlepool United's long-running takeover saga might be nearing a conclusion, the latest update, published on the official website late on Wednesday evening, has thrust the club into another crisis.

Pools fans now look to be faced with an unpalatable decision between pride and pragmatism. Although it had felt like a takeover deal was at long last getting close, the statement stunned fans by revealing that negotiations had stalled - once again, highlighting the issue of deposition of funds - and that the board had contacted wantaway owner Raj Singh to ask him "if he would commit to further funding of the club". Singh, in what feels like a thinly veiled PR exercise, suggested that a decision over his return should be made by "supporters and not the board". As such, 2024/25 and 2025/26 season ticket holders have been emailed asking "whether they would like to take assistance from Mr Singh in the current backdrop". Even by the dramatic and unpredictable standards of Hartlepool United, the developing situation feels like a cross between a fever dream and a bad episode of Ted Lasso.

It will probably not come as a surprise to many fans that Singh, who has been at the helm of Pools since 2018, is now posing as, in effect, the potential saviour of the club. While few supporters would have any sort of eagerness to see their club fall into administration or, down the line, face the prospect of potential footballing oblivion, a reunion with Singh is, at this stage, not a particularly appealing prospect. For all Singh deserves credit for his outsize role in stepping in to save the club in 2018 and leading it back to the Football League in 2021, Pools have gone backwards under his stewardship since then. Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023 and have struggled to make progress in the fifth division; in purely footballing terms, the club are just about back where they started.

While it's also true that Singh has helped to establish Pools on a much firmer financial footing than he found it, the current mess is largely of his own making. His sudden resignation in March gave the club next to no time to complete a takeover deal, while his bullishness, lack of clear communication and near constant changing of the goalposts have made things challenging. At this stage, it's unclear how supporters will respond to the club's email asking whether or not Singh, one of the most divisive and controversial figures in Hartlepool United's history, should be brought back into the fold.

The club's most recent takeover update, published late on Wednesday evening, has plunged Hartlepool United deep into crisis. Picture by Frank Reid.

As far as the vote - if that is what it can be properly called - goes, the statement did little to reveal how the process would work. There are some major issues with this, not least a lack of transparency. Who will be calculating the vote, or taking the temperature of fans' opinions? Presumably, it will be someone from within the club. If that's the case, then they are likely to have been appointed by Singh, while their ongoing employment could well depend on him remaining in charge. If Pools are to move forward with Singh still at the helm, then some transparency feels extremely important.

And what of Shelley Hammond, who seemed to be leading the race to complete a takeover deal and is, almost certainly, the "individual" who was criticised at the beginning of the club statement for taking to social media over the weekend? Hammond, a Hartlepool-born businesswoman who has long retained an interest in the purchase of the club, posted on Instagram to suggest that due diligence was "really close" to a completion. Yet it was not as though Hammond had popped up out of the blue; rather, her post was in response to another club update, published on Saturday afternoon. Why is it that the club is free to take potshots in various statements, yet all other attempts at communication, well-intentioned or otherwise, are criticised as a breach of confidentiality? It's worth remembering that the latest statement is one version of events and that there are a whole host of blanks still to be filled in.

There is one thing that the latest statement did get right - Pools are significantly behind when it comes to planning for next season. Whatever might happen, it feels important that a resolution, uncomfortable as it might be, is reached sooner rather than later. If Singh returns - not that he has ever really left, and is likely to have been pulling many of the strings over the last couple of months - then Pools are certain to lose Mani Dieseruvwe, who admitted he wanted the club to match his own ambition, and Joe Grey. Nathan Sheron, arguably the outstanding performer last season, is also likely to leave. Not only will Pools be playing catch-up, but they will be looking to rebuild a squad almost from scratch and without many of their most important assets.

The choice, it would seem, is clear and stark. Pools fans - at least, those who are eligible, and season ticket holders and likely to be among the most sympathetic to Singh - now have to choose between welcoming the club's divisive owner back with more or less welcome arms or going it alone, with potentially ruinous consequences. At this stage, the future looks bleak.

