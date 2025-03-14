Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick feels there is a "quiet determination" within his squad as Pools look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Pools will be hoping to put a dramatic week behind them on Saturday when they host Solihull Moors, bidding to end a run of seven games without a win. Inevitably, all the talk in the build-up has been about Raj Singh's sudden resignation as chairman on Tuesday evening and the indication that he will stop funding the club at the end of the season. If Pools are unable to find a suitable buyer in the next month-and-a-half, then the club could face an uncertain future.

However, there is only so much that Limbrick and his side can do to impact the potential sale of the club. One thing is for sure, Pools will be both a more attractive and valuable investment if they can secure their National League status, rather than risk getting dragged into a relegation dogfight. While Pools are 10 points clear of the drop with nine games to go, a number of the sides below them have games in hand. Limbrick's team come into Saturday's clash with just one win in their last 12 matches, a run that's seen them slide out of play-off contention while piling pressure on the Australian less than two months since he replaced veteran Lennie Lawrence in the dugout. Given that Pools take on Rochdale, Gateshead, Oldham and Forest Green Rovers - all genuine promotion-contenders - in their final four matches of the season, they won't want to leave anything to chance.

In all likelihood, Pools need no more than seven more points to secure their National League status for another season, although the unfortunate Boreham Wood went down with 52 last term. Limbrick's side will be looking to use a run of home games against Solihull, who have lost six of their nine matches since Matthew Taylor replaced popular former boss Andy Whing in January, second-bottom Boston United and bottom side Ebbsfleet to propel themselves back up the table and away from the threat of relegation.

"The mood is the mood, it's similar to what it has been recently," Limbrick told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"There's a quiet determination to try and get the wins. We feel like we've been playing well, I feel like we had a good performance against Eastleigh last week. We debriefed that game this week, we showed the real positives from that game and we showed the areas where we feel we can improve. We want to be a little bit more clinical in the right areas, we've gone over that.

"The mood is similar to where it's been in the last few weeks, there's a little bit of frustration that we haven't got the results that we've wanted but then there's also a determination to turn that around. We feel like we aren't too far away, so that's where the mood is at the moment.

"If I look back on the games, I think we've probably had two poor halves of football - the second-halves against Aldershot and Fylde. I challenge anyone else to say that we haven't been - not absolutely brilliant - but good enough to win the rest of those halves and the rest of those games. That's frustrating - for the players, for me and for the staff because we feel like we should have more wins on the board than we do."