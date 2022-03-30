Raj Singh explains exit of Hartlepool United duo Gavan Holohan and Zaine Francis-Angol

Francis-Angol has joined Stockport County on a short term loan deal until the end of the season.

Holohan signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with fellow National League side Grimsby Town.

Writing in his programme notes for the Mansfield Town game, Singh explained: “Last week we saw two players in Gavan Holohan and Zaine Francis-Angol leave for two National League clubs.

"They have been really good pros and served the club well.

"The facts are, as a club, we are moving forward and planning to strengthen the squad for next season.

"So if the two players are not in the managers plans and get a chance to get fixed up for next season and financially secure their families future for a year or two, then I think it is the right thing to do to let them go.

"They both go with our blessings. They have been really good pros whilst at Hartlepool.

"I know as usual, the keyboard warriors got busy on Thursday and gave me a bit of stick for allowing Zaine to go to Stockport. For those people I would like to point out a couple of facts.

"When Stockport enquired about Zaine early last week, we put a deal forward that I knew full well wouldn’t be acceptable to them and it was more of a deterrent to stop Zaine going to Stockport.

"I then got a phone call Thursday morning that Zaine had been in to see the manager and Lee Rust and was nearly in tears and worried about his future ahead of next season.

"As we all know, it is difficult to find a club in the summer when there are hundreds of players out of contract.

"You are in a better position if you can find a club early and try to impress, trying to win a contract.

"It was only fair to let him go there and play games. That was the reason that deal was rushed through last Thursday because we don’t want to be seen as a club that doesn’t look after their players.

"For the record, we have done alright out of both deals and with more further possible payments to come linked for the clubs play-off and promotion success.”

