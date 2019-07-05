Raj Singh reveals why he thinks Hartlepool United can challenge for promotion

Raj Singh feels Hartlepool United can challenge for promotion this season

Pools have secured six permanent additions this summer as Hignett looks to improve upon the side that finished 17th in the National League last term.

And while he hasn’t been armed with the transfer warchest afforded to some of the club’s non-league rivals, owner Singh has praised Hignett for his shrewd work in the market - insisting the 49-year-old has assembled a side ready to compete for promotion.

Speaking to Hartlepool’s official website, Singh said: “Personally, I am happy with our summer business not only because we have built a really promising squad capable of challenging for promotion but also because we have done it by being wise with our budget and I would like to think we’ve got really good value for money.

“I would like to congratulate Craig on what he’s done so far.”

Singh has also praised Hignett’s adaptability in the market - having seen approaches for some early targets knocked-back.

While no doubt frustrating, Pools have refused to rest on their laurels and secured good value deals for alternate targets - something that pleased the club’s owner, who reiterated that offering a higher financial package does not guarantee success.

“I know that he has missed out on two or three of his identified targets where agents or players have overplayed their hand or tried to play us off against other clubs,” added Singh.

“He didn’t give in though; he just went after other players instead and made sure we got good value deals done for people who want to give their all for Hartlepool United.

“I have said in the past that obviously money helps, but over the years we have seen plenty of examples of money being wasted and I would suggest that the most expensive eleven players don’t necessarily make the best team in the league.