Raj Singh talks 'keeping the faith', Hartlepool United's summer business and an 'exciting' future

Raj Singh is keen to see Craig Hignett strengthen Hartlepool United's ranks this summer, in order to take them to the 'next level'.

Chairman Singh has always been relaxed about the prospect of a mid-table National League finish this season, although even he has been frustrated at the club's slip to 17th in the final fifth tier standings, according to Hignett.

And he hopes next season will deliver a much higher finish, as he urges Hartlepool to keep faith with their team.

"I would ask everyone to please keep the faith and keep believing because we'll be doing everything to address any mistakes we made that have led to us falling short," Singh told The Blue Print.

"As I have said before, we have got to aim much higher next year if we want to keep the fans and the town believing in the football club."

It's expected to be a busy summer at the Super 6 Stadium, with wholesale changes expected in the squad.

Pools will try to tie down Nicke Kabamba to a deal, but may find Luke Molyneux hard to secure. Danny Amos will be sent back, while a number of experienced pros will be told they can find other clubs.

Singh sees the chance to refresh the squad this summer as an "exciting prospect".

And he hopes an injection of quality can boost Pools up the National League table next season.

He said: "We do have a long list of players already targeted that we feel can help lift us to the next level.

"It's an exciting prospect that we have the opportunity to improve the squad during the summer and we're confident the plans we have in place will help us have a much more successful and enjoyable 2019/20.

"We are determined to bring excitement back to the club and give some reward to you all for the loyal backing you have given over a large number of years."