Pools were initially due to face the 2020-21 National League champions in League Two on Tuesday, August 17 but due to a delay in the process of replacing the artificial surface at Gander Green Lane, the match has had to be pushed back to a later date.

The match will now take place at Sutton on Tuesday, September 14 (7:45pm kick-off).

Sutton are unable to play with a 3G pitch after being promoted from the National League.

Sutton United won the National League last season.

An EFL statement read: “Following adverse weather conditions in recent weeks, the process to install a grass pitch at Gander Green Lane to comply with EFL regulations has been delayed, putting the Club’s ability to host its opening home fixture(s) in doubt.

“As a result, the EFL has agreed to allow Sutton’s fixture against Salford City on Saturday 14 August to be reversed and played at the Peninsula Stadium, with the return fixture to take place at Gander Green Lane on Tuesday 8 February.

In addition, the Club’s home fixture against Hartlepool United on Tuesday 17 August will be rescheduled for Tuesday 14 September.”

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: “Whilst undertaking the necessary changes to comply with EFL regulations, the Club have experienced some unexpected challenges, and as such the League, with the support of Salford and Hartlepool, has agreed to assist in respect of their fixture schedule.

“The Club will be a great addition to the EFL, looking to build on an impressive campaign last time out and we look forward to seeing them host Sky Bet EFL fixtures at Gander Green Lane in the near future.”

