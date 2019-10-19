RECAP: Middlesbrough 0 West Brom 1 - Jonathan Woodgate and Slaven Bilic react to Riverside result
Middlesbrough suffered their fourth defeat in five games after a late Hal Robson-Kanu winner saw the Teessiders’ lose 1-0 to Championship leaders West Brom at the Riverside Stadium.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:36 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:42 pm
Despite the result, Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate said he was pleased with his side’s performance, while Baggies manager Slaven Bilic was also complimentary about the Teessiders, who are now just a point above the relegation zone. Scroll down to relive all the action, including reaction from both bosses after the full-time whistle.