RECAP: Middlesbrough 0 West Brom 1 - Jonathan Woodgate and Slaven Bilic react to Riverside result

Middlesbrough suffered their fourth defeat in five games after a late Hal Robson-Kanu winner saw the Teessiders’ lose 1-0 to Championship leaders West Brom at the Riverside Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:42 pm
Middlesbrough vs West Brom

Despite the result, Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate said he was pleased with his side’s performance, while Baggies manager Slaven Bilic was also complimentary about the Teessiders, who are now just a point above the relegation zone. Scroll down to relive all the action, including reaction from both bosses after the full-time whistle.

