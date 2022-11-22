Hartlepool United supporters have to travel some of the furthest distances to support their team this season.

Although Keith Curle’s side have struggled this season, their support, both home and away, has continued to impress - especially considering the huge distances Pools fans have to travel to watch their team away from the Suit Direct Stadium.

But just how far do Pools fans have to travel to support their team? And how does this compare with fan bases from across the division?

Here, using data provided by The72 on Twitter, we take a look at how far fans of each League Two side have to travel to away games and rank them from the fans that have the least travelling to do, to the fan base that travels the most to watch their team on the road.

1. Mansfield Town Total miles of travel = 2679, average miles to travel per away game = 116.5 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Walsall Total miles of travel = 2743, average miles to travel per away game = 119.3 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Doncaster Rovers Total miles of travel = 2808, average miles to travel per away game = 122.1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town Total miles of travel = 2846, average miles to travel per away game = 123.7 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales