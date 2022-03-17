Winning a football match with ten men isn’t unheard of, but it certainly makes life a little harder and puts the pressure on those left on the pitch.

But who are the dirtiest teams in League Two? Who has had the most yellow cards and straight red cards?

We’ve got all the answers here, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The league table is in cleanest to dirtiest teams with all stats accurate as of March 17 2022.

A yellow card counts one point, two bookings leading to a red card is three points and a straight red card five points.

1. Exeter City - 37 pts Jake Caprice of Exeter City is shown a yellow card. Photo: Getty Images

2. Rochdale - 38 pts Rochdale have not had a single player sent off this season. They have picked up 38 yellow cards. Photo: Getty Images

3. Stevenage - 50 pts Referee Trevor Kettle prepares to show Elliott List a yellow card. Photo: Getty Images

4. Harrogate Town - 52pts Referee Paul Howard shows a yellow card to Jack Diamond. Harrogate have had two players sent off this season. Photo: Getty Images