Where do the bookies think Hartlepool will finish in the National League this season?

Revealed! How the bookies predict the National League will finish - with all eyes on Hartlepool United, Notts County and Wrexham

Using data from a range of betting outlets, we crunched the numbers to bring you what the bookies think the National League table will look like at the end of the 2019/20 season – including Hartlepool, Wrexham, Barnet and Fylde.

By James Copley
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 12:00

Hartlepool United will be looking for a solid season under boss Craig Hignett with quality players like Luke Williams and Luke Molyneux now available – but where fo the bookies have Pools finishing? And who are favourites to top the division?

1. Maidenhead United

24th

2. 22nd

Boreham Wood

3. 22nd

Aldershot Town

4. 21st

Ebbsfleet

