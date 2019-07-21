Revealed! How the bookies predict the National League will finish - with all eyes on Hartlepool United, Notts County and Wrexham
Using data from a range of betting outlets, we crunched the numbers to bring you what the bookies think the National League table will look like at the end of the 2019/20 season – including Hartlepool, Wrexham, Barnet and Fylde.
By James Copley
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 12:00
Hartlepool United will be looking for a solid season under boss Craig Hignett with quality players like Luke Williams and Luke Molyneux now available – but where fo the bookies have Pools finishing? And who are favourites to top the division?