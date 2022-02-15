Revealed! The top 20 most valuable League Two players - and how many Hartlepool United, Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Salford City players make the cut

We take a closer look at the stats according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
Here’s which players the website ranks as the 20 most valuable players around the league, from lowest to highest – and how many Hartlepool United players feature.
1. Matt Smith - £540,000
Salford City forward Matt Smith is given a value of £540,000.
Photo: Getty Images
2. James Wilson - £540,000
Former Manchester United man James Wilson comes with pedigree. It's perhaps not surprising that the Port Vale man is valued at £540,000.
Photo: Getty
3. Stephen Quinn - £540,000
Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn comes with plenty of EFL experience and has a valuation of £540,000.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Jay Spearing - £540,000
Defensive midfielder Jay Spearing comes with a £540,000 price tag and is Tranmere's most valuable player.
Photo: Getty