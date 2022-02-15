Matty Longstaff is rated as the most valuable player in League Two by a country mile. His £2.25m price tag has also helped Mansfield go top of the table for squad value.

Revealed! The top 20 most valuable League Two players - and how many Hartlepool United, Bradford City, Tranmere Rovers and Salford City players make the cut

With the transfer window now closed, which players are classed as the most valuable in League Two?

We take a closer look at the stats according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Here’s which players the website ranks as the 20 most valuable players around the league, from lowest to highest – and how many Hartlepool United players feature.

1. Matt Smith - £540,000

Salford City forward Matt Smith is given a value of £540,000.

2. James Wilson - £540,000

Former Manchester United man James Wilson comes with pedigree. It's perhaps not surprising that the Port Vale man is valued at £540,000.

3. Stephen Quinn - £540,000

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn comes with plenty of EFL experience and has a valuation of £540,000.

4. Jay Spearing - £540,000

Defensive midfielder Jay Spearing comes with a £540,000 price tag and is Tranmere's most valuable player.

