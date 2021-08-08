Gavan Holohan of Hartlepool United scores their winning goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Richard Mennear's Hartlepool United player ratings from fine opening day win over Crawley Town

Hartlepool United marked a perfect return to life in League Two with a 1-0 win over Crawley Town – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 8:00 am

Gavan Holohan’s 89th-minute winner was enough to separate the sides at Victoria Park as Pools claimed a big opening day three points.

After a disjointed pre-season it was the perfect start for Dave Challinor’s side as they now look ahead to Tuesday night’s League Cup first round clash against Crewe Alexandra.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see Richard Mennear' s player ratings from the match...

1. Ben Killip - 6

Wasn’t troubled in the first half, distribution could have been better. Similar story in the second half. Now has Jono Mitchell to compete for his place.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

2. David Ferguson - 7

Had a good opening 7 minutes in, curled effort wide. Always keen to get forward and contribute. Big player for Pools this season.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

3. Timi Odusina - 6

Full of running next to Liddle, tracked back well. A shaky moment when he conceded a corner.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. Gary Liddle - 7

Took an early knock but assured throughout. Will be a key player again at the heart of the Pools defence.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

