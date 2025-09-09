Manager Robbie Savage was full of praise for Pools after his Forest Green side ended their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Forest Green Rovers manager Robbie Savage hailed Hartlepool United as "a good side" after the Gloucestershire outfit inflicted a first defeat of the new season on Pools at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools were beaten for the first time in the eighth game of the campaign against a Forest Green side who are top of the National League having won six and drawn two of their opening eight matches. While there was no disgrace in defeat against a team who are shaping up to be one of the best in the division and Pools can take positives from their performance at The New Lawn, it marked a frustrating end to an underwhelming week for Simon Grayson's side. Pools seemed to be on cloud nine after safely navigating the notoriously tricky August bank holiday weekend, picking up four points after thrashing Woking and securing a hard-fought point against well-fancied Southend. Having come through that weekend, so often the undoing of Pools sides in the past, Grayson and his charges were then able to turn their attention to two winnable home games against newly-promoted Boreham Wood and slow-starting Boston. In the end, Pools only managed two points from those two matches - Maxim Kouogun was sent off in a goalless draw against the Wood before Manni Norkett salvaged a point for the Pilgrims - while Saturday's defeat extended their winless run to four games. Even so, there is still plenty to be cheerful about at Victoria Park. After all, Pools have been rock solid at the back, keeping five clean sheets in their first eight games, and find themselves inside the play-off places after a strong start to the season.

However, Saturday's game did reveal some cracks in the Pools armour. In particular, Pools drew a blank for the second time in three games and their new-look front line has yet to really catch fire so far this term. While Alex Reid, who scored an impressive 17 goals in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side last season, has made a reasonable start and is the club's leading scorer with three goals, fellow new recruit Danny Johnson is still to open his account and lost his place in the side to Luke Charman last week. Other than Reid, no Pools player has scored more than once so far this term, while Grayson's side are the second lowest scorers in the top half; only Tamworth, who have played one game less, have managed fewer goals. Talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who left Pools to sign for Rochdale after two prolific seasons in blue and white, has scored seven times in his first seven appearances for Dale; the entire Pools side have scored nine goals all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's not to say that there weren't positives to take from Saturday's showing. Even so, there was, at times, a gulf in class between the two teams and Forest Green could have been out of sight in the first half had it not been for more heroics from impressive Hull loanee Harvey Cartwright, who made a string of fine saves to keep his side in the game. Yet, to their credit, Pools hung in the contest and could have equalised in the second half, particularly when Danny Johnson spurned a presentable opportunity late on. Pools forced Forest Green to change shape in the second half and asked questions of a home side who have kept four successive clean sheets at The New Lawn. Certainly, Savage, who was appointed Rovers boss this summer after leading Macclesfield to the Northern Premier League Premier Division title last season, was impressed by what he saw from Pools.

"Brilliant, absolutely magnificent, I'm proud of my boys," Savage told the Forest Green official club website.

"It was a different way to win today, Hartlepool are a good side. They created a few problems for us in midfield areas, I thought our gaps were too big. I said I wanted a basketball match, but I felt it was too end to end; we could've scored three or four in the first half, and so could they. The goal came from great play, it was great work from Knowlsey (Tom Knowles) and a great finish across the keeper from Kairo (Mitchell) again.

"We're absolutely delighted, we created numerous chances and their keeper's pulled off two worldies in the first half. To be fair, Luke (McNicholas) didn't really have a save to make. I know they had half-chances, but it was our desire to block shots, our desire to block crosses, throwing ourselves in front of stuff. (Alex) Reid's a threat for them, I thought he led the line well. At half time we said, 'let's just give it five or 10 minutes', and we had to change shape, I wanted to go with three in the midfield, (Laurent) Mendy as a six with two eights, just to nullify them a little bit. I wanted to put pressure on the back three, and I thought we saw the game out brilliantly. It took a massive save again from Luke, and I think they should have scored. They could have equalised, to be fair, but I think we created more chances, had more final third entries, probably had more possession and we managed the game ever so well. They (Pools), will look back on that and think they could have equalised. It was a magnificent save, and when Luke's been called upon in big moments, he's made the saves for us."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Grayson reveals Pools have option to recall striker after impressing on loan