2 . Adam Smith: C

Started the season as a back-up to Joel Dixon after reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll in the summer, with the pair having worked together during a successful spell at Yeovil. Got his chance when he replaced the stricken Dixon at the end of August but lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young a month later; shipped three goals at home to Rochdale but didn't do much wrong in his first six Pools appearances. Displaced Young in December and produced a number of assured performances, keeping a clean sheet on his first league game back in-between the sticks against Southend and making a superb fingertip save to deny former Pools frontman Mike Fondop in the impressive win over Oldham on New Year's Day. Signed a new contract in January but has struggled since then, making mistakes against the likes of Aldershot, Fylde, Eastleigh, Gateshead and Rochdale. Commands his area well but his decision making can leave something to be desired. Has been doubling up as the club's goalkeeping coach since October following the departure of Paul Woolston and is perhaps being asked to do too much. Photo: Frank Reid