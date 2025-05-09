Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players after another difficult season came to a close earlier in the week.
1. Joel Dixon: C
Started all of the first six matches of the new season, keeping three clean sheets in a row in his first three appearances and showing considerable signs of improvement following a torrid first campaign at the Prestige Group Stadium. Seemed to struggle with Darren Sarll's kicking demands and sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of August. Returned to the bench for February's win over Sutton, Anthony Limbrick's first game at the helm, but suffered a setback and has been on crutches ever since. Has been dealt a difficult hand but looks set to leave the club this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Adam Smith: C
Started the season as a back-up to Joel Dixon after reuniting with then-manager Darren Sarll in the summer, with the pair having worked together during a successful spell at Yeovil. Got his chance when he replaced the stricken Dixon at the end of August but lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young a month later; shipped three goals at home to Rochdale but didn't do much wrong in his first six Pools appearances. Displaced Young in December and produced a number of assured performances, keeping a clean sheet on his first league game back in-between the sticks against Southend and making a superb fingertip save to deny former Pools frontman Mike Fondop in the impressive win over Oldham on New Year's Day. Signed a new contract in January but has struggled since then, making mistakes against the likes of Aldershot, Fylde, Eastleigh, Gateshead and Rochdale. Commands his area well but his decision making can leave something to be desired. Has been doubling up as the club's goalkeeping coach since October following the departure of Paul Woolston and is perhaps being asked to do too much. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Brad Young: C
Was a popular signing when he returned to Pools, where he signed his first professional contract in 2019, on loan from Premier League Leicester. Had to bide his time before getting his chance and impressed on his debut against Forest Green Rovers in September. Had a bit of a mixed time thereafter, making some fine saves but struggling to dominate his area. Lost his place to Adam Smith in December and was subsequently recalled by the Foxes. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dan Dodds: D
Has struggled for form, fitness and confidence throughout a challenging season where much was expected of him following his return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that saw him miss almost all of the previous campaign. Despite his issues this term, still young enough to turn things around and would be a surprise were Pools not to offer him a new deal. Photo: Frank Reid
